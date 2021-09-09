PSA: WhatsApp Dropping Support For Older Android Devices

WhatsApp is preparing to drop support for older versions of Android, impacting users running versions older than 4.1.

Like most companies, WhatsApp routinely updates their app’s requirements with new versions. An upcoming update will drop support for Android 4.0.4 and older, according to the company’s notes.

WhatsApp will no longer support Android phones running OS 4.0.4 and older on November 1, 2021. Please switch to a supported device or save your chat history before then.

Users will need to be running Android 4.1 or later to continue using WhatsApp.