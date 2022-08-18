PSA: Update Your Apple Devices Immediately

Apple has released patches to fix a major zero-day exploit impacting iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, an exploit that may already be in use.

The updates to Apple’s operating systems (OS) address issues with the kernel and the WebKit rendering engine that powers Safari. In the case of the kernel, Apple says “an application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges.” This would apply to all three platforms.

In regard to the WebKit issue, Apple says “processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution.” Again, this impacts all three platforms.

In both cases, Apple says it is aware of reports that these bugs have been exploited in the wild, making it even more important to update as soon as possible.

Once the update is complete, the patched version of your OS should iOS 15.6.1, iPadOS 15.6.1, and macOS Monterey 12.5.1.

Here’s the full release notes for iOS and iPadOS, as well as for macOS.