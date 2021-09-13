PSA: Update to iOS 14.8 Immediately

Apple has released iOS 14.8, just days before the anticipated release of iOS 15, and the update fixes two serious security issues.

According to Apple, iOS 14.8 addresses two issues that are both being actively exploited. The first issue revolves around CoreGraphics:

Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

The second issue involves WebKit, the browser rendering engine that powers Safari, as well as all other iOS browsers:

Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

With the vulnerabilities being actively exploited, all users should update immediately. To update, go to Settings > General > Software Update.