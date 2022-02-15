PSA: Update Chrome Now to Avoid Actively Exploited Vulnerability

Another week, another Chrome update to address a bug that is being actively exploited.

Google Chrome is the world’s most popular web browser by far, with billions of users relying on the browser. Unfortunately, it’s become an all-too-common occurrence for Google to release an update that addresses a major security vulnerability. Often these are vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited.

The latest update is no exception. Google has released version 98.0.4758.102 for macOS, Linux, and Windows. The update fixes a slew of issues, but the one of particular note is issue “CVE-2022-0609: Use after free in Animation.”

According to the release notes, “Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-0609 exists in the wild.”

Google has not given any additional details, although it’s believed the exploit could allow an attacker to remotely run code on a vulnerable computer. Once the update has been downloaded by a majority of users, Google will likely reveal more information, but will not do so until then to protect users from being attacked.