PSA: Update All Your Apple Devices ASAP

Apple users should update all of their devices immediately, as the latest round of patches fix major security holes.

Apple released a slew of updates on Wednesday, June 21. The updates impact Safari, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS.

While Apple does not go into great detail about security vulnerabilities, to prevent bad actors from exploiting them, it does say that all of the OS-level security fixes address potential kernel-level arbitrary code execution issues.

Needless to say, users should update immediately to remain secure.