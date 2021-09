Google has issued another update to Chrome in an effort address security issues.

Google has released a number of security updates for Chrome in recent weeks, but the latest update addresses no fewer than 11 security issues, nine of which have a severity rating of “High.”

The company says “the Stable channel has been updated to 93.0.4577.82 for Windows, Mac and Linux which will roll out over the coming days/weeks.”

Users should update Chrome as soon as possible to avoid any issues.