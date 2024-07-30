Proton VPN Passes Third Consecutive No-Logs Audit

Good news for Poton VPN users, with the company announcing it has passed its third consecutive no logs audit by an independent party.

The top VPN options in the world guarantee a no-logs policy, meaning they do not log user activity. As founder Andy Yen points out, the company’s no-logs claim was tested in 2019. The company was ordered by Swiss authorities to turn over logs to help identify a user. The company could not comply because there were no logs to turn over.

Despite that endorsement, the company has had security firm Securitum perform regular audits on the company’s software, including Proton VPN, to make sure an accidental misconfiguration couldn’t leak user data.

According to Yen, the most recent audit “uncovered no significant security issues,” and he says the company’s security is aided by Proton apps’ code being open source and benefiting from the company’s bug bounty program.

“During the audit, it was confirmed that the Proton VPN product complies with the No-Log policy and offers the highest standards of security and privacy,” reads the Securitum report. “No traces of user logs were detected, and user privacy is protected through both technical and organizational measures. All changes and additional features are developed based on the fundamental principle of maximizing user security and privacy”.

The full report can be read here. In the meantime, however, Securitum’s report confirms that Proton VPN is one of the top VPNs.