Proton Launches Private, Encrypted Google Docs Alternative

Proton, the makers behind Proton Mail and Proton VPN, has upped the ante with Proton Documents, a private end-to-end encryption (E2EE) alternative to Google Docs.

Proton is one of the leading privacy-oriented software and services company, with a focus on strong encryption and data sovereignty. The company is now applying those principles to collaborative documents, giving users a private and secure alternative to Google Docs or Microsoft 365, as the company’s Anant Vijay explains:

Billions of people use online document editors like Google Docs or Microsoft 365 to write reports, collaborate on projects, and keep track of meeting notes. But there is a growing concern about Big Tech platforms having access to your content, tracking you across the web, and collecting data to train privacy-invading AI models. Today we’re announcing a new end-to-end encrypted, collaborative document editor that puts your privacy first. Docs in Proton Drive are built on the same privacy and security principles as all our services, starting with end-to-end encryption. Docs let you collaborate in real time, leave comments, add photos, and store your files securely. Best of all, it’s all private — even keystrokes and cursor movements are encrypted.

Vijay says Proton worked with the Standard Notes team, which the company recently acquired, to develop the privacy-first document platform:

We built docs in Proton Drive as a joint project with the team from Standard Notes(new window), who share our core values around privacy and security. As with all Proton services, Docs put you back in control of your data. Thanks to our open-source end-to-end encryption, you are the only one with the key to read and share your documents. Not even Proton can access your docs content or metadata (such as file names). Instead of storing your data in the US, where it can be subject to government surveillance, Proton is protected by strict Swiss privacy laws(new window).

Vijay emphasizes the benefits Proton’s strong focus on privacy brings, with the platform suitable for a variety of sensitive occupations:

With Proton Drive and Docs, you now have a secure, privacy-first cloud storage and productivity alternative. If you’re working in law firms or healthcare, you can draft contracts and manage patient data in compliance with privacy laws. Journalists, content creators, and entrepreneurs can keep their projects protected from data leaks and Big Tech surveillance (no AI snooping on your work). Whether for work or for personal use, Proton Drive ensures your documents remain safe and private.

The company is rolling out the new feature starting today, with it being available to all users over the next few days.