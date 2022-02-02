Programmers Beware: A New AI Can Program As Good As a Human

As if the programming landscape wasn’t competitive enough, a new AI, AlphaCode, could start giving some programmers a run for their money.

Created by DeepMind, Alphabet’s AI company, AlphaCode was designed to write “computer programs at a competitive level.” The company appears to have achieved its goal, with AlphaCode achieving “an estimated rank within the top 54% of participants in programming competitions.”

Essentially what Deepmind is saying is that AlphaCode is competitive with the average human programmer, although it still can’t match truly gifted ones. Nonetheless, even that accomplishment is a major step forward and a significant victory for AI development.

I can safely say the results of AlphaCode exceeded my expectations. I was sceptical because even in simple competitive problems it is often required not only to implement the algorithm, but also (and this is the most difficult part) to invent it. AlphaCode managed to perform at the level of a promising new competitor. I can’t wait to see what lies ahead!