Preview App in macOS Ventura Loses PostScript Support

The latest version of macOS’ Preview app is losing a major feature, especially for Apple’s target audience.

Preview is the macOS image and PDF viewer. According to a support document, the Preview app is losing support for PostScript files.

The Preview app included with your Mac supports PostScript (.ps) and Encapsulated PostScript (.eps) files in macOS Monterey or earlier. Starting with macOS Ventura, Preview no longer supports these files. Other apps that can view or convert .ps and .eps files are available from the App Store and elsewhere.

According to Apple, users can still print .ps and .eps files by dragging them to the printer queue.

Given that Apple’s target audience includes graphics professionals, the feature removal is an odd choice for the company.