President Biden Signs Executive Order on Cybersecurity

President Biden has signed an executive order aimed at improving US cybersecurity in the wake of major attacks.

The last few months have seen multiple high-profile, crippling cybersecurity attacks on US agencies and businesses. SolarWindsimpacted private and public organizations alike, with the full extentstill under investigation. Most recently, Colonial Pipeline was hit with a crippling ransomware attack, severely impacting fuel prices all along the East Coast.

The threat is exacerbated by hacker groups that are state-sponsored, giving them access to the funds and technology needed to wreak havoc.

In response, President Biden has issued an executive order aimed at “Improving the Nation’s Cybersecurity.” The order focuses on major changes, rather than incremental improvements, in an effort to keep pace with rapidly-evolving threats.