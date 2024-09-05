The Path to Becoming a Great CFO

The question “What does it take to become a great CFO?” is a common one posed to Larry Chester, President of CFO Simplified. Whether you are an aspiring CFO or a business owner looking to hire one, understanding the key qualities that ensure success in this crucial role is paramount.

Amazon has announced its 10th Prime Day Event, scheduling the popular e-commerce shopping period for July 16 through July 17.

Elon Musk scored a major legal victory, with a judge throwing out one of the severance lawsuits the CEO is facing following his takeover of Twitter.

Ellison asserts that legacy media has largely failed to incorporate best-in-class technology across its operations. “They are not tech, and they have not brought those disciplines together,” Greenfield emphasized. The crux of the issue lies in not just adopting technology but also creating a synergy between content production and technological innovation.

Instagram boss Adam Mosseri has thrown cold water on the possibility of the platform pursuing long-form videos, saying they don’t align with the company’s goals.

Tesla could unveil a redesigned Model Y next year, with a possible prototype spotted recently in California.

Wedbush is the latest to believe the iPhone 16 will be a “massive upgrade cycle” for Apple, driven largely by China and Apple’s announced AI features.

Paramount has agreed to a merger deal with Skydance, ending weeks of speculation about the studio’s future and who would own it.

Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman has raised eyebrows, saying online content is fair game for training AI models.

AWS is investigating allegations that Perplexity AI used the company’s cloud platform for unauthorized website scraping.

Reddit is updating its policies in an apparent effort to crack down on AI companies scraping the site for content to train AI models.

Google is making a major change to its Google Search results, eliminating continuous scrolling in favor of old-style page-based results.

Netflix is reportedly considering a free ad-based plan in some market, although there are not plans to offer it in the US.

Slack announced a significant change to its platform, saying it will “begin deleting messages and files more than one year old from free workspaces on a rolling basis.”

Apple CEO Tim Cook has spoken on the topic of AI hallucinating, saying he would never say the technology is 100% foolproof.

Fitbit is sunsetting its Fitbit.com web dashboard, saying it will no longer be available after July 8, 2024.

Social media platform X announced that it is making Like private for everyone, a feature that was previously only available to X Premium accounts.

Apple may integrate Google’s Gemini AI model alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT at some point in the future, with the company wanting to give customers choice.

Rinki Sethi’s impressive career spans two decades, during which she has held significant positions at major companies such as PG&E, Walmart, eBay, Intuit, Palo Alto Networks, IBM, Rubrik, and Twitter before joining BILL. “I’ve been here two and a half years, leading the IT and security organization,” she shared.

eBay announced that it will no longer accept American Express, beginning August 17, 2024, citing “unacceptably high fees.”

Cybersecurity researcher Kevin Beaumont says Microsoft Recall is ” going to deliberately set cybersecurity back a decade & endanger customers.”

Boeing’s issues continue to mount, with the company’s first manned Starliner launch scrubbed yet again, this time due to a computer error.

Microsoft’s Bing search engine is down, with users also reporting Copilot is also experiencing an outage.

Toshiba is laying off 4,000 employees in Japan, the latest issue for the company that was recently delisted by its private equity firm owners, Japan Industrial Partners (JIP).

Amazon is quickly overtaking Walmart as the largest US retailer, thanks to nearly double the growth rate as the Arkansas-based company.

Nikesh Arora, CEO of Palo Alto Networks, echoed Krishna’s sentiments, emphasizing the transformative potential of the partnership. “This is a historic day for our companies and our customers. Together, we are setting a new standard in cybersecurity,” he said. “Our combined expertise and innovative technologies will enable us to deliver superior security solutions that are both scalable and highly effective.”

In a surprise announcement, AWS CEO Adam Selipsky has announced he is resigning from the role he has had for the last three years.

Google is adding a major new feature to Google Messages, giving users the ability to edit texts that have been sent.

“This is not just about McDonald’s; it’s a signal about the broader economic landscape,” says Steven Van Metre, a financial analyst. “The fact that McDonald’s feels the need to promote low-cost meal options aggressively indicates that a significant portion of their customer base is struggling financially. This is a red flag for the overall health of the economy.”

OpenAI took the wraps off of its latest AI model, GPT-4o designed to “reason across audio, vision, and text in real time.”

Cook is expected to lay out the company’s strategy for AI. “It’s probably the most important event for Apple in a decade,” said Ives, emphasizing the significance of AI on the services side for developers. He believes this could lead to the creation of an “AI app store.”

The ambition to “identify potentially disruptive technologies” and “handle unusual and unique biological specimens” offers a tantalizing picture of a world where the pursuit of truth about extraterrestrial life is not just confined to science fiction but firmly rooted in scientific inquiry.

UniSuper and its members know who to blame for UniSuper’s services going offline, with Google Cloud taking responsibility for deleting the superannuation fund’s private cloud account.

Let’s examine the Pay-Per-Click Advertising Trends of 2024 in terms of economic impact. Check out more below.

Ultimately, the AI revolution represents an unparalleled opportunity for innovation and economic growth. “We’re in the early stages of a paradigm shift,” said Huang. “The way we think about computing and problem-solving is changing fundamentally.”Dan Ives is similarly enthusiastic: “This is a get-out-the-popcorn moment.

Microsoft and LinkedIn released the 2024 Work Trend Index Annual Report with AI taking center stage, both for its adoption and the challenges that lie ahead.

The technological advances and rigorous testing at Boca Chica are at the heart of SpaceX’s preparation for Starship Flight Test 4. This phase of development is not only about refining the spacecraft but also about validating a host of new technologies that will be crucial for the success of future missions.

“Imagine an AI that not only automates tasks but also provides insights that help shape strategic decisions. That’s where we see Gemini heading,” he explained. Danenberg’s vision for Gemini involves creating a tool that acts less like a passive service and more like an active partner in business innovation.

“Unlike traditional GPUs, which perform a broad array of tasks, our LPU is intricately designed to optimize the inference performance of AI workloads, particularly those involving language processing,” explained Maheshwari. He elaborated on the architecture of the LPU, describing it as a “tensor streaming processor that excels in executing high-volume linear algebra, which is fundamental to machine learning.”

Wonder why newspapers and major media sites show up when searching for product reviews? It’s because those sites are gaming Google at the expense of better, independent options.

“The price of a quarter pounder meal at McDonald’s, a staple for many American families, has nearly doubled, pushing the cost to around $10. This price point is nearly three times what it was a decade ago,” Jeremy noted in a recent video. He reflects on the impact this has on typical American families who, amid their busy schedules, have traditionally relied on fast food for quick, budget-friendly meals.

Elon Musk is reportedly preparing to lay off hundred of additional Tesla employees as the CEO grows frustrated with his executives at the company.

The wage hike was intended to alleviate the financial strain on fast-food employees. Yet, it has precipitated a chain reaction of price increases that have disproportionately impacted the very demographic it aimed to support—the state’s lower-income workers.

Apple may be on the verge of a major shakeup of its Mac and iPad lineup, with the upcoming iPad Pro possibly incorporating the company’s M4 chip.

Speaking on Bloomberg Surveillance, Ives highlighted the strategic importance of the visit, which appears to have secured crucial regulatory approvals from Chinese authorities. “This is three years in the making. It unlocks a golden opportunity not just for Tesla in China, but I think globally. It’s a game changer,” Ives stated.

“In the first quarter alone, we’ve not only met but exceeded our previous records, delivering an astonishing volume of products with incredible speed,” Herrington stated. “In March, nearly 60% of Prime member orders in the top 60 largest U.S. metropolitan areas arrived the same day or the next day.”

Apple has fallen woefully behind its big tech rivals in the realm of AI development, but the company has unique strengths that can help it leapfrog the competition.

Trade schools offer an accelerated path to the workforce, with programs lasting between seven and fifteen months. This efficiency in education and practical skills training align closely with industry needs. Shaw noted, “We teach you just the skills you need to launch your career so that certain careers would require more hours of training, and others are less intensive.”

“How can you have Democratic discourse without Free Speech?” Brand questioned, challenging the narrative pushed by governments seeking to limit platform freedoms under the guise of public safety and moral decency.

Despite the challenges and skepticism, Baron’s discussion reflected a deep-seated belief in Musk’s companies’ transformative impact. “Tesla is everywhere. If they can execute on these robotaxis and produce these low-cost cars… we’re looking at a whole new paradigm,” he declared.

T-Mobile is cracking down on where users deploy its Home Internet, forcing users to verify the address where the service will be used.

Following its passage in the House, Section 702 is up for a vote in the Senate Friday, expanding US surveillance efforts with what is being called the “Stasi Amendment.”

Microsoft has been rocked by one security breach after another, leading to major scrutiny and questions about why the company seems incapable of warding off bad actors.

Armen Hareyan from Torque News, who reported on the layoffs, expressed his dismay at the company’s approach. “Can you imagine that? Being laid off from a company you love so much in such a way,” Hareyan remarked during his update, underscoring the abruptness and harshness of Tesla’s method.

As regulatory landscapes shift, particularly with the phasing out of third-party cookies, B2B marketers face significant challenges in tracking and optimizing return on investment (ROI). Samuel detailed the distinctions between first-party and third-party data, emphasizing the increased importance of first-party data as privacy regulations tighten.

With a tentative launch scheduled for the first week of May 2024, Apple aims to regain its footing in the market. The new release date closely aligns with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), suggesting that Apple may be timing its new iPad rollout to coincide with other major software announcements.

Google is pushing back against a pending bill in California that would force the search giant to pay for displaying news articles.

DuckDuckGo announced its Privacy Pro subscription, offering users VPN, Personal Information Removal, and Identity Theft Restoration.

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has issued an emergency directive regarding a Microsoft email breach in late 2023.

But what exactly sets FLOW apart in the competitive world of real estate? According to Neumann, it’s all about the experience. “FLOW is an experience-first residential real estate company,” he explained. “We’re vertically integrated, with technology, operations, and design all working harmoniously to create value for our residents.”

The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) is warning of a customer data breach at Sisense.

In this comprehensive exploration we delve into Musk’s groundbreaking work with Tesla, SpaceX, and Neuralink, examining the transformative impact of his innovations on the future of transportation, space exploration, and human-machine interaction.

Amazon is ending a program that pays developers to create Alexa apps, a program that helped drive the Alexa ecosystem.

“Local businesses often pour substantial resources into their digital marketing efforts, only to find themselves overshadowed by competitors in the Google Map Pack,” remarks local SEO expert Mark Smith. “Understanding the nuances of local SEO is paramount to leveling the playing field and maximizing visibility in local search results.”

X’s (formerly Twitter )Grok AI is a bit of joke, thanks to it thinking jokes are real news stories and promoting them as such.

Microsoft is once again under fire for its efforts to monetize users at the expense of privacy, this time by mining data from Outlook and sharing it with 801 other companies.

System76, maker of the popular Pop!_OS Linux distro, is poised to cause a massive shift in the Linux desktop space in the coming months.

On the heals of its exit from developing autonomous vehicles, Apple is reportedly looking at the possibility of developing home robots.

The Federal Communications Commission plans to vote on restoring net neutrality, a move with wide-ranging industry support.

Microsoft has announced an expensive extended support option for those who want to continue using Windows 10 beyond its EOL date.

On average, channels earn around $15.50 per thousand views, but this figure can fluctuate depending on several factors, including the channel’s niche and the types of ads displayed. Matt notes that while some channels may earn closer to the higher end of the spectrum, many fall within the five- to ten-dollar range.

In the relentless pursuit of innovation, Apple Inc. has once again asserted its dominance in artificial intelligence (AI) with a series of groundbreaking advancements. Over the past year, the tech giant has spearheaded a dozen AI breakthroughs, each poised to reshape not only the company’s future but also humanity’s trajectory. The latest revelation from Cupertino, […]

Notably, Rubrik’s unique profile sets it apart from recent IPO darlings. It offers a glimpse into the intersection of cloud data security and market demand. Backed by industry giants like Microsoft, Rubrik occupies a pivotal position within the burgeoning cybersecurity sector, poised to capitalize on growing demand for cloud-based solutions.

Addressing how franchise owners navigate these challenges, Rodrick outlined a multifaceted approach focused on maximizing efficiency and exploring alternative revenue streams. “One of the most critical levers I can use as a business owner is price,” he explained. “But I can’t charge $20 for a Happy Meal.”

As the company grapples with the existential threat posed by regulatory intervention, it must also confront the specter of identity erosion—the gradual erosion of the principles that have long defined Apple’s brand. From its products’ iconic design aesthetics to the seamless integration of hardware and software, Apple’s identity is inextricably linked to its commitment to innovation and differentiation.

While Boeing grapples with challenges, SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in space exploration. Despite previous setbacks, the upcoming fourth flight test of SpaceX’s Starship reflects the company’s determination to overcome obstacles and realize its ambitious goals.

Amazon intends to allow certain leases to expire naturally, halt the use of particular office floors, and negotiate early lease terminations for select buildings. This tactical retreat from office space is emblematic of a broader trend sweeping through corporate America as companies grapple with the economic fallout from the pandemic and the rise of remote work.

In a startling turn of events, Apple finds itself embroiled in a legal battle that could reshape the very foundation of its business model and alter the technological landscape it has long dominated. The tech giant, celebrated for its revolutionary products like the Mac, iPhone, and iPad, now faces a formidable challenge that threatens to dismantle everything it has built over the past 47 years.

“It should not be acceptable for any company in the gaming industry to be racist and sexist against ‘white guys’,” Musk tweeted. “But what if it’s beyond that though? What if it’s actually written into your company’s ethos?”

Anthropic’s Claude 3 Opus has achieved a major milestone, beating out OpenAI’s ChatGPT on the crowdsourced Chatbot Arena.

“As we look ahead, automation will be a key driver of our growth and operational efficiency,” Tomé asserted, emphasizing technology’s pivotal role in shaping UPS’s evolution. Against an increasingly dynamic and competitive market landscape, UPS is doubling down on automation to enhance productivity, streamline operations, and deliver unparalleled customer service worldwide.

Opera is experiencing massive growth on iOS and Android, thanks to the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA) that helped level the playing field.

OpenAI has extended priority access to Sora to a select group of creatives and artists, recognizing their pivotal role in shaping the platform’s evolution. OpenAI envisions Sora as a catalyst for transformative change in the creative landscape by fostering a symbiotic relationship between human ingenuity and AI-driven capabilities.

“We want to give everyone the chance to experience the future of transportation,” Musk stated during the event. “With this free trial, customers will have the opportunity to see for themselves the incredible capabilities of our Full Self-Driving system.”

The implications of this breakthrough are far-reaching. For years, Tesla has been at the forefront of autonomous driving research, leveraging neural network architectures and vast amounts of real-world data to train its self-driving algorithms. However, the lack of sufficient compute resources has been a bottleneck, limiting the pace of progress in refining these systems.

The EU Commission is opening investigations into Alphabet, Apple, and Meta over possible non-compliance with the Digital Markets Act.

The DOJ launched a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple, accusing the company of abusing its smartphone monopoly and attacking several key aspects of the company’s business. Unfortunately, Apple has only itself to blame.

Trump’s fervent supporters have rallied behind Digital World Acquisition, driving its stock price to unprecedented heights akin to the enthusiasm surrounding GameStop during the pandemic. This surge has inflated Truth Social’s valuation to $6 billion, potentially catapulting Trump’s majority stake into billions.

Reddit saw its shares soar by an impressive 40%, trading at around $48 to $49 per share. The social media platform’s valuation now stands just above $9 billion, including restricted stock and options, marking a significant milestone for the company.

The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Apple for “monopolizing smartphone markets” and harming consumers.

AWS is wasting no time deploying Nvidia’s new Blackwell GPU platform designed to power the next generation of AI models.

Much has been written about the proposed TikTok ban that sailed through the US House on March 13, with some speaking for and against the merits. Unfortunately, much of the debate misses the big picture.

Yet, amidst the excitement surrounding AI’s potential, concerns linger over its impact on jobs and the artistic process. The union representing Hollywood crews is advocating for safeguards against potential job displacement resulting from AI integration, with discussions of strike action looming on the horizon.

In a seismic shift for the real estate world, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has inked a groundbreaking $418 million settlement to address claims .of industry collusion and high agent commissions. This landmark agreement promises to reshape how Americans buy and sell homes

Lower-end developers who fail to adhere to best practices risk being replaced by AI. “As developers, we need to be proactive and learn to work alongside AI,” Robinson advised.

At the heart of Figure One’s prowess lies its ability to seamlessly integrate vision-based perception with natural language understanding. This enables it to perceive and interact with its environment in a manner reminiscent of human cognition.

In a recent congressional hearing, Ivan Sirini, the CEO of Faruk Security, delivered a comprehensive testimony shedding light on TikTok’s data collection practices and the associated privacy concerns. His comments may have sparked bipartisan concerns about TikTok, which led to today’s vote by the House to ban the platform. Sirini’s discourse, which delved into the […]

In the wake of the US House voting overwhelmingly to ban TikTok or force a sale, experts are praising the decision while warning it is not enough.

The tech giant’s latest updates include provisions enabling developers to distribute apps directly from webpages, tailor in-app promotions to suit their preferences, and access a slew of new APIs to facilitate seamless app distribution and integration with system functionality.

Glean’s AI-powered search engine is akin to having Google or ChatGPT embedded within an organization but explicitly tailored to harness the vast troves of internal company data and information.

In a dramatic turn of events, power has been restored earlier than expected at the Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin following a week-long outage caused by arson, the factory’s chief announced Monday.

The standoff highlights the challenges inherent in regulating the gig economy, where traditional labor laws often struggle to keep pace with evolving business models.

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai is under siege, with critics inside and outside of Google calling for his departure.

As X prepares to launch its smart TV app and expand its presence in the video streaming space, all eyes will be on Musk and his team to see if they can disrupt the status quo and carve out a niche in an industry dominated by giants like YouTube.

Android 15 could be gaining a major new feature, one that will help it leapfrog iOS by removing a key limitation Apple users deal with.

Lex Fridman has unleashed scathing criticism against Google’s latest AI model, Gemini 1.5, branding it “super woke” with a negative connotation. Lex highlighted several eyebrow-raising aspects of Gemini 1.5, including its modification of historical figures, such as generating images of a black George Washington.

The EU Commission has ruled that its use of Microsoft 365 infringes on the bloc’s data protection law, necessitating changes.

Microsoft has revealed more details about the attack it suffered at the hands of Midnight Blizzard, saying the group stole source code.

Learn more about how to harness the power of user generated content for brand advocacy in the article below.

According to the latest data, Linux officially has more than 4% desktop market share, a marked acceleration of its adoption.

OpenAI has thrown cold water on those hoping for an easy way to detect AI-generated content, saying such tools don’t work.

Amazon continues its foray into the health services market, making One Medical services available to Prime members for $9 per month.

Microsoft created a stir when it blocked its own employees from using ChatGPT, citing privacy and security concerns.

A bipartisan bill in the US House of Representatives would provide money for rural telecoms to replace equipment made by Chinese companies.

T-Mobile has officially abandoned plans to force customers to upgrade to more expensive plans following predictable blowback.

The State of Maine has disclosed it suffered a MOVEit data breach, one that has impacted some 1.3 million individuals.

YouTube’s war on ad blockers is facing a legal challenge in the EU over Google’s use of JavaScript to determine when an ad blocker is in use.

Elon Musk has offered details on a meeting between tech leaders and lawmakers, saying there was “overwhelming consensus” in favor of AI regulation.

Cisco has killed off its Hyperflex hyperconverged infrastructure line of products, blaming a changing market.

Amazon continues to invest in generative AI, applying it to the task of creating product descriptions for sellers.

System76 has shared details on its upcoming Cosmic Desktop Environment (DE), saying it will be released in 2024.

ChatGPT fans may be in for a rude awakening, with OpenAI reportedly investigating subscription options that could be as high as $2,000.

Palo Alto Networks has closed a deal for the Software as a Service assets of IBM’s QRadar, bolstering the company’s threat detection capabilities.

As rumored, Verizon has closed a deal to acquire Frontier Communications, significantly boosting the carrier’s fiber footprint.

Traffic is only part of the equation—without strong CRO, it’s like “filling a shop with customers who never buy,” as Luke Carthy puts it. Businesses must shift their focus from pure traffic growth to holistic strategies that encompass user experience, conversion, and long-term customer value. In other words,

Verizon could be on the verge of a major acquisition, with the company reportedly closing in on a deal to buy Frontier Communications.

“A hard economic landing would, of course, rewrite the script not just for buy-now-pay-later providers but for all kinds of lenders,” says an analyst at Bank of America. The concern is that if economic conditions worsen, defaults on BNPL loans could spike, leading to financial stress for both providers and borrowers.

AT&T is fighting back against Broadcom’s efforts to change the terms for existing VMware users, suing the company over alleged breach of contract.

“There’s nothing transformative about IA’s use of the books, according to the court, and this could be a big problem for AI companies that are also trying to argue that their use of copyrighted works is transformative. Fair use is no longer a given; it’s going to be litigated and fought over case by case.”

As Rocio Garza, a global ABM strategist, notes, “In ABX [Account-Based Experience], understanding accounts’ behavior across all touchpoints is crucial. By staying informed and connected, you can align your efforts with their needs, optimize engagement, and drive meaningful results.”

“These changes are part of our ongoing efforts to streamline operations and focus on what matters most to our riders,” Risher stated during a recent call with analysts. “We have to make tough choices to ensure long-term sustainability.”

In a move many thought would never happen, Volkswagen is reportedly considering shuttering some of its German plants, a first in its 87 years as a company.

AI could exacerbate inequality or even fuel dangerous global power shifts. As the CEO of Anthropic, Amodei is deeply involved in navigating these challenges, pushing for responsible scaling, safety, and a more equitable distribution of AI’s benefits in our increasingly AI-powered world.

This report explores the top trends and strategies for building a powerful sales pipeline, with insights from industry leaders like Kyle Poyar, CROs, and CMOs from Carta, G2, Jellyfish, Miro, and many others. These actionable ideas are designed to drive pipeline growth and help your business thrive in the coming year.

The key to a successful SaaS landing page lies in its structure, user-centric design, and optimization for SEO. As Jake Ward puts it, “It really works.” Following his comprehensive strategy can turn a basic SaaS landing page into a powerful tool for attracting and converting users.

Did Delta wait too long to upgrade other company-controlled software and IT systems that were critical to their operations, or were they simply victims of a bad software update by a valued partner? The real answer is likely very nuanced and with plenty of blame to go around. In other words, shit happens.

“AI represents a paradigm shift for networks, similar to the internet boom of the late 1990s. Networks are no longer just the connective tissue between data centers, devices, and the cloud. Today, they play a critical role in determining how effectively AI can be deployed across industries.”

Artificial intelligence has emerged as a transformational tool for CFOs. Imran Muhammad Ramzan, founder of CFO Services and an AI in finance advocate, notes, “AI is not just a trend; it’s a game-changer. It allows CFOs to enhance efficiency, make smarter decisions, and ultimately improve financial performance across the board.”

With the rise in prices and the introduction of AI-powered tools such as the Magic Studio, Canva has sparked a fierce debate over the value of technology, the future of design, and whether small businesses can keep up in an increasingly tech-driven world.

While small hosts and outer-borough communities have struggled, New York City’s hotel industry has experienced a remarkable boom. Since the introduction of LL18, hotel prices have surged, making New York City one of the most expensive destinations for travelers.

The 23 trends highlighted in this article underscore VR’s growing influence, demonstrating its potential to revolutionize everything from corporate training and remote work to architectural design and environmental advocacy.

“AIoT, at its core, is all about combining the data-gathering capabilities of IoT devices with the pattern recognition abilities of AI,” explains Daryle Serrant, a prominent voice in AI innovation and the founder of byteSolid Solutions. This combination is what makes AIoT so revolutionary.