Prepare for Another Netflix Price Hike

Netflix is preparing for yet another price hike on its ad-free plan, one that could take effect a few months after the actors strike ends.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news that Netflix is once again considering a price hike. The company evidently plans to move forward a few months after the strike ends. The price hike will occur in multiple markets, but likely begin in the US and Canada.

The Journal was unable to find out exactly when the new prices will take effect, or how much prices will increase.

The move comes as Netflix is increasingly looking for ways to further monetize its user base. The company has been moving into the gaming market, cracking down on password sharing, and now looking at further price hikes.

Unfortunately, Netflix is not alone in raising prices across the streaming industry. Hulu, Disney, and Amazon Prime have announced recent increased price increases.