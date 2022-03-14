Popular App YouTube Vanced Shuts Down

Popular app YouTube Vanced has shut down, possible the result of legal intervention by Google.

YouTube Vanced established itself as one of the most popular alternatives to the stock YouTube app, offering a wealth of additional features. Unfortunately, according to the company’s Twitter account, the app is shutting down.

Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it’s something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years. — Vanced Official (@YTVanced), March 13, 2022

The company says existing copies can still be used for the next two years or so, until they become outdated and stop working.

While the company gave no indication of the reason behind their decision in their tweet, it’s a safe bet it was the result of legal threats from Google.