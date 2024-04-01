Pluto Is Once Again a Planet—At Least In Arizona

Pluto fans rejoice! The diminutive member of the solar system is once again a planet, at least in the state of Arizona.

Pluto famously got excluded from the list of planets in the solar system when the International Astronomical Union (IAU) excluded dwarf planets, like Pluto, from qualifying as true planets in 2006. The decision has continued to be a contentious one, with many believing Pluto should officially retake its place as the ninth planet in the system.

Pluto has always held a special place for Arizonans. The dwarf planet is the only planet in the system to be discovered by a US astronomer, specifically by Clyde Tombaugh working at Flagstaff’s Lowell Observatory in 1930.

According to Rep. Justin Wilmeth, it’s high-time Arizona stakes its claim on that history.

“The whole story of Clyde is just amazing, just sitting there under the telescope,” the Phoenix lawmaker told the Arizona Capitol Times.

“It was two different glass planes that had one little spec of light moving in a different direction,” he said, showing it wasn’t just another star – and all by observation and not computers. “To me, that’s something that’s just mind boggling.”

Governor Katie Hobbs signed the bill officially declaring Pluto Arizona’s “official state planet.” The actual bill was short and to the point: