Planning to Use ChatGPT to Write Your Resume? Think Again.

Some of the job markets news entrants are using ChatGPT to write their resumes, but many HR professionals say it’s a deal-breaker.

ChatGPT and other AI platforms are poised to revolutionize multiple industries. Software development and content creation, in particular, are especially susceptible to AI disruption.

According to iCIMS’ eighth annual “Class of” report, college graduates are entering a job market that poses significant challenges compared to years past.

“This is the first class born in the millennium to hit the workforce, and they are doing so amid a challenging macroeconomic environment with the noise of layoffs after spending the majority of their college years in a pandemic. It’s no wonder they crave stability from their employers,” said Laura Coccaro, chief people officer, iCIMS. “While these concerns are valid, it’s not all doom and gloom. Our data shows employers are hiring for entry-level roles at a steady rate, and more than half of HR pros surveyed plan to increase entry-level hiring this year. While ‘dream jobs’ may look a little different today, many are out there and within reach.”

According to the company’s research, many graduates are relying on ChatGPT to write their resumes, but they may not be seeing the desired result.

The buzz of AI and ChatGPT is seeping into the job application process – for better or worse. Almost half (47%) of college seniors are interested in using ChatGPT or other AI bots to write their resumes or cover letters, and 25% of Gen Z already use an AI bot to help write their resumes or cover letters. But they should proceed with caution, as nearly 40% of HR professionals say using ChatGPT/AI bots during the hiring process is a definite deal breaker.

