Pixelfed: Instagram Is Threatening Us

Open source image sharing service Pixelfed says Instagram is threatening it with legal action.

Pixelfed is an open source, decentralized competitor to Instagram, providing a way for people to post and share photos. Rather than being run by a single company, or all traffic routed through a single server, Pixelfed uses the same approach as Mastodon.

Pixelfed is part of the “Fediverse.” The Fediverse is made up of numerous servers that individuals join, but each server and its users can communicate with each other. Aside from its decentralized nature, Pixelfed is similar to Instagram and users will feel largely at home.

Instagram must see Pixelfed as a threat and is threatening legal action.

Instagram is trying to intimidate us with threats of legal action.

Help us bring awareness to our project by sharing this post, and consider donating if possible.