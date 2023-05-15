Pixel Overheating and Draining Battery? Blame the Google App.

The latest update to the Google app appears to be causing major issues for Google Pixel owners, including overheating and draining batteries.

According to Engadget, the issues started appearing after an update to the Google app that began rolling out on May 12. Users began reporting massive battery drain, as well as their devices overheating.

As the outlet reports, many users suspect the issue is server-side, as rolling back to an older version of Google app does not seem to fix the issue. Some users have even factory reset their devices and reinstalled but are still experiencing the issues.

“It just started yesterday. Massive battery usage from Google app and to a lesser degree Android System Intelligence. I just went through and did a factory reset, reinstalled most things and it’s still happening,” one Reddit user wrote. “Beyond the battery not lasting the phone is getting really warm so I know it’s harming the battery and potentially the CPU.”

So far, Google support has been of little help, and there doesn’t appear to be anything users can do to address the issue. Hopefully, Google will fix the problem on there as soon as possible.