Pixel 7 To Be the First Google Flagship to Arrive in India in Years

Google is planning on releasing the Pixel 7 in India, marking the first time the company has released a flagship phone there in several years.

The Pixel 7 is Google’s upcoming line of smartphones and will build on the success it has enjoyed with the Pixel 6 and 6a series. Unfortunately for Indian fans, however, the last flagship Pixel to be released in-country was the Pixel 3 and 3XL.

According to Android Central, Google is finally changing course. There’s not been a specific release date announced, but at least Indian Pixel users shouldn’t have long to wait.

The move also marks a greater investment in the country by Google. News broke earlier this month that the company was looking to expand Pixel manufacturing in India in an effort to reduce its reliance on China.