Pixel 6 Pro Offers Flagship Performance, Still Can’t Beat the iPhone

Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro has good news for Google phone fans, offering flagship performance much better than the Pixel 5.

When the Pixel 5 debuted, one of the biggest disappointments was the chip Google chose to power it. Instead of being the latest and greatest, Google choose a middle-of-the-road chip that impressed virtually no one, in terms of performance.

The company appears to be rectifying that with the Pixel 6 Pro, using its custom Tensor System-on-Chip (SoC). According to BGR, it features an unusual configuration:

Pixel 6 series will feature an unusual 8-core SoC arrangement. The Tensor will have a 2-2-4 core design, featuring two Cortex-X1 chips, two Cortex-A76, and four Cortex-A55 chips.

In contrast, the Snapdragon 888 features a 1-3-4 core design, only sporting a single Cortex-X1 core.

According to BGR, however, the good news is that Google’s Tensor should rival the two leading flagship processors used in Android devices, the Snapdragon 888 and the Samsung Exynos 2100.

The bad news is that the benchmarks show the Pixel 6 still solidly behind the new iPhone 13, a common theme in the mobile market. Despite advances in processor design, no company has managed to catch up with Apple’s custom silicon, leaving iOS devices the undisputed speed demons.