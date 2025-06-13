Best PIM for BigCommerce in 2025: Top 5 Product Information Management Software

BigCommerce is a powerful platform for online sellers. It gives you everything you need to build and host a store that customers love. However, as your store grows, managing product information can quickly become complicated.

BigCommerce, like other e-commerce platforms, isn’t the best solution to handle huge amounts of product data on its own. Trying to manage a vast amount of product data within an e-commerce platform can slow you down and lead to costly mistakes.

Many BigCommerce merchants turn to Product Information Management (PIM) systems to handle their growing catalogs. The right PIM can streamline your product uploads, keep your listings clean and consistent, and help you expand easily to new marketplaces.

In this guide, we’ll explore the best PIM solutions for BigCommerce stores in 2025. We’ll look at why PIM matters for e-commerce success and which solutions work best with the BigCommerce platform.

Why You Need a PIM System

A strong PIM system gives you full control over how your products appear across BigCommerce, third-party marketplaces, and marketing channels. It reduces manual effort and ensures your team always works with up-to-date information.

PIM tools achieve this by acting as a single hub for all your product information. The software centralizes everything from basic product specs to marketing descriptions and digital assets.

You can then use this central repository to distribute products across systems and sales channels. This makes it much easier to maintain data as your business grows.

BigCommerce stores can benefit from PIM software in the following ways:

Launching new products faster across all channels

Keeping product data consistent and error-free

Syncing updates between systems automatically

Growing your catalog with less manual work

Who Uses PIM Systems?

PIM systems benefit many types of businesses. Among BigCommerce sites, this can include:

Direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands managing large product catalogs

Multi-channel retailers selling both online and in physical stores

Wholesalers who need to share product information with many partners

Manufacturers distributing technical product details to vendors

Within these companies, several teams rely on PIM software. Product managers use PIM to organize data and create consistent product listings. Marketing teams access it to ensure campaigns reflect current offerings and pricing. Customer service representatives use it to quickly answer product questions without hunting for information.

Top 5 PIM Solutions for BigCommerce Stores

There are many PIMs out there, but not all are the right fit for BigCommerce sellers. Let’s look at the top PIM solutions that integrate well with BigCommerce:

1. Akeneo

Akeneo is one of the best-known PIM platforms available today. Being open-source, the platform is easily customizable and adaptable to business requirements. The platform is very good at managing complex catalogs with high variations, and its automated processes save BigCommerce merchants time in processing redundant data-related tasks.

Key Features

Seamless BigCommerce connector for easy data synchronization

Automated bulk editing of common product attributes

Support for complex product variants and hierarchies

Strong data validation tools to ensure information quality

Cost

Akeneo offers a free Community Edition for small businesses just starting out. For growing businesses, the Growth Package begins at $45,000 annually. There are also the Advanced and Premium packages that have custom pricing based on your specific needs.

2. Pimcore

Pimcore is an all-in-one platform that combines product information management with robust digital asset management (DAM) and content management capabilities. Its strength lies in its flexibility for larger organizations with extensive data needs. The open-source architecture allows for significant customization to match unique business processes.

Key Features:

Comprehensive master data management (MDM) integrated with product data

Customizable workflows for product approval processes

Advanced data modeling for complex product relationships

Built-in DAM for product images and media

Cost

Pimcore offers a free Community Edition for businesses willing to handle implementation themselves. For those needing professional support and enhanced capabilities, the Professional, PaaS, and Enterprise Editions are available with pricing based on specific organizational requirements.

3. Bluestone PIM

Bluestone PIM stands out with its modular, API-driven architecture. It’s designed for businesses that need flexibility as they scale across channels. BigCommerce sellers are able to build customized workflows, enrich product data at scale, and integrate with external systems seamlessly. It’s especially ideal for businesses that want a future-proof solution built to manage rich product journeys.

Key Features

User-friendly interface that requires minimal training

Flexible data modeling with custom attributes

Built-in collaboration tools for team communication

Over 700 API and integration apps

Cost

Pricing for Bluestone PIM follows a usage-based model determined by factors like user count and SKU volume. Companies need to contact Bluestone directly for specific pricing details.

4. Plytix

Plytix focuses on helping small and mid-sized e-commerce businesses manage rich product content across multiple platforms. What sets Plytix apart is its strong collaboration features.

Teams can work together inside the platform to build, edit, and optimize product information without getting tangled in endless file-sharing. For BigCommerce merchants expanding to new marketplaces, Plytix makes it easy to syndicate accurate product data where it matters most.

Key Features

Quick implementation with minimal setup time

AI-powered content assistance for product descriptions

Smart product lists that update automatically

Direct BigCommerce integration for real-time updates

Cost

Plytix has a free version available for up to 500 SKUs, perfect for testing the software. Paid plans start with a Lite Plan at $699 monthly for up to 5,000 products. Larger catalogs can use the Pro ($1,299/month) or Premium ($2,399/month) plans.

5. PIMinto

PIMinto offers a comprehensive solution that is highly optimized for BigCommerce stores. The platform combines simplicity with powerful features that address the unique challenges of modern merchants.

PIMinto’s user-friendliness is what sets it apart. The interface’s clarity and ease of use lets your merchandising and marketing teams can get to work without a steep learning curve.

Whether you’re launching new product lines, syndicating to new sales channels, or just cleaning up your existing product data, PIMinto helps you get the job done fast and conveniently. You can manage your SKUs, enrich your listings with SEO-friendly content, and push your products to BigCommerce and beyond.

Key Features

Native BigCommerce connector with two-way synchronization

Built-in DAM for product images and videos

Intuitive interface designed for non-technical users

Robust data validation and completeness monitor

Cost

PIMinto offers a free Starter plan with all the core PIM capabilities. As your BigCommerce store grows, you can upgrade to the Essentials plan for $300/month, which supports up to 10,000 SKUs. For larger catalogs, PIMinto also offers Premium, Super, and Extreme plans designed for scaling brands.

Choose the Right PIM System for Your Business

Choosing the right PIM depends on where your BigCommerce store is today and where you want it to go. Ask yourself:

How big is your product catalog today?

How many sales channels are you managing (or planning to add)?

Do you have development resources available?

If you have a large team and complex product structures, a platform like Akeneo or Pimcore could work best. If you’re growing fast but want something affordable and easier to use, PIMinto or Plytix might be better suited to your needs.

The bottom line: Good product data management leads to better shopping experiences, more sales, and easier business growth.

BigCommerce gives you a strong platform to build your store. Pairing it with the right PIM solution can take your catalog management from good to great, helping you save time, reduce errors, and focus more on growing your business.