Peraton Scores $1 Billion DOD Contract to Combat Misinformation

Peraton has won a five-year, $979 million contract with the Department of Defense (DOD) to combat misinformation.

In the digital age, misinformation has become a major problem impacting all sectors, from social media to the military. Peraton has been contracted to help the DOD combat misinformation, specifically that originating from US adversaries, according to FedScoop.

“Since 2016, Peraton has executed campaigns to promote regional security and stability,” said Tom Afferton, president of Peraton’s cyber missions sector. “Our ability to provide the U.S. government with insight, expertise, and influence helps ensure the safety of Americans, our allies, and the more than 550 million people under U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility, spanning three continents and 20 nations.”

The contract underscores the evolving threats governments and militaries are now facing.