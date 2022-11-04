Pegatron Assembling the iPhone 14 in India

Apple is ramping up its iPhone manufacturing in India, with Taiwanese firm Pegatron now assembling the devices in-country.

Apple has been looking to increase India’s roll in iPhone production in an effort to decrease its reliance on China. China’s ongoing COVID lockdowns have threatened iPhone production, as has the ongoing trade dispute with the US. Reports have indicated that Apple plans to move as much as one-quarter of iPhone production to India.

According to Reuters, those plans are well underway. Apple has added Pegatron as an iPhone supplier operating in India. The Taiwanese firm has already begun assembly operations.

Apple is not the only company expanding its presence in India, with Google also looking to have its Pixel smartphones manufactured in-country.