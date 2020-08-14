PayPal CEO: Across Every Industry, We’re Seeing a Surge Towards a Digital-First Strategy

“It was a strong quarter for us certainly across almost every metric,” says PayPal CEO Dan Schulman. “What’s happened is the world has accelerated from physical to digital across almost every industry. If you look at health care it’s all about telemedicine right now. If you look at education it’s about remote learning. If you look at the retail industry it is now about online almost over offline or physical locations in store. If you look at the restaurant business you really can’t be in business.”

Schulman says that it is imperative for businesses to move toward a digital-first strategy. “If all you’re doing is trying to serve customers at your location given social distancing and the number of people coming out (you won’t survive),” he said. “You have to be about takeout and delivery. Across every industry, we’re seeing this surge towards a digital-first strategy. All of the tools and products and services that we offer are probably more relevant and important across multiple industries than they’ve ever been before.”