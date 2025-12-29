Payment Titans Gear Up for AI Agents to Hijack Your Wallet

Payment networks Visa Inc. and Mastercard Inc. are racing to embed themselves into a nascent era of autonomous artificial intelligence, where digital agents scour the web for bargains, book flights and complete purchases without human intervention. Executives at both companies say they expect these “agentic” systems to redefine commerce by 2026, handling everything from price comparisons to secure transactions on behalf of users.

The push comes amid explosive growth in AI capabilities, with prototypes already executing hundreds of real-world purchases. Visa’s pilot program, launched after an April product event, has processed hundreds of AI-driven transactions, according to the company. Mastercard has similarly unveiled tools to support agent-led shopping, positioning both firms at the center of what they predict will be trillions in annual economic activity.

Roots of Agentic Commerce

Agentic commerce refers to AI systems that independently discover products, negotiate deals and execute payments. “Major payment and tech companies are racing to build the infrastructure to enable agentic commerce, a trend they expect will transform global shopping,” reports CNBC. Visa’s head of AI and digital payments, Jack Forestell, told analysts the firm aims for mainstream deployment by early 2026.

Mastercard’s efforts include its Agent Pay initiative, designed to let AI agents authenticate and settle payments seamlessly. The company has partnered with tech firms to test scenarios where bots book hotels or snag flight deals. Posts on X highlight early demos, such as Fetch.ai’s flight comparison agents that query multiple sources for optimal routes based on budget and dates.

Technical Foundations Take Shape

At the core are standardized protocols for AI-to-AI communication and payment authorization. Visa’s Visa Intelligent Commerce platform uses natural language processing to interpret user intents like “find the cheapest flight to New York next week” and execute via APIs. “Visa said it successfully completed hundreds of AI transactions as part of a pilot program,” notes CNBC in a separate report.

Mastercard emphasizes security with tokenization and real-time fraud detection tailored for agents. Both companies are integrating with large language models from OpenAI and Google, enabling bots to handle complex tasks like multi-leg itineraries or bundle discounts. PYMNTS.com reports that “Visa, Mastercard and PayPal [are] unveiling their agentic commerce programs,” signaling broad industry momentum.

Real-World Pilots Accelerate

Visa has run live tests where AI agents booked flights and hotels, comparing prices across carriers. In one demo, an agent secured a 15% discount by pitting offers against each other. Mastercard’s trials involve shopping bots that evaluate reviews, stock levels and promotions before buying. “Both Visa and Mastercard’s moves follow other launches in agentic artificial intelligence payments from OpenAI and Google,” writes Digital Commerce 360.

Consumer adoption is budding. A Visa survey found nearly half of U.S. shoppers already use AI for purchases, with 70% open to agent-led buying if prices drop. On X, users share experiences with tools like ExaAI Labs’ shopping agent, which curates products with pros, cons and buy links.

Strategic Partnerships Proliferate

Visa inked a deal with AGI Inc. to power agentic transactions for travel and groceries. “Every transaction will begin with an intelligent agent,” AGI posted on X. Mastercard collaborates with SAP on loyalty integrations, where agents redeem points autonomously. PYMNTS.com details how these tie-ups extend to e-commerce giants.

PayPal Holdings Inc. is also in the fray, building agentic tools for peer-to-peer and merchant payments. The convergence aims to create a unified payment rail, reducing friction in a world where humans delegate spending to bots.

Merchant Dynamics Shift

Retailers face upheaval. Agents could bypass traditional sites by aggregating data via web crawling, squeezing margins through relentless bargaining. eMarketer warns of “retailer pushback” as bots demand bulk discounts. Yet, early adopters like airlines see upsides in dynamic pricing.

GeekWire reports AI agents are “beginning to research, compare, and even buy products,” but control battles loom between platforms and merchants. Visa and Mastercard position as neutral intermediaries, offering APIs for compliant integrations.

Risks and Regulatory Horizons

Fraud remains a paramount concern. Agentic systems could amplify deepfake scams or unauthorized buys. Both Visa and Mastercard deploy biometric verification and spending limits for bots. “Visa targets 2026 for mainstream AI ‘agentic’ shopping,” per Scottish Financial News.

Regulators scrutinize data privacy and competition. The FTC eyes whether payment giants gain monopolistic sway. Internationally, Europe’s GDPR demands transparent agent decisions. Industry insiders predict standards bodies will mandate “agent passports” for traceability.

Path Forward for Dominance

By 2027, McKinsey projects agentic commerce at $2 trillion globally, with travel leading at 40% penetration. Visa and Mastercard’s first-mover infrastructure—spanning 100 billion annual transactions—gives them an edge. “Agentic AI is transforming how customers discover, choose, and stay loyal to brands,” states SAP News Center.

Developers on X showcase agents like MultiON’s autonomous flight booker, which nailed bookings on first tries. As pilots scale, payment titans stand ready to process the deluge, reshaping commerce from reactive clicks to proactive procurement.