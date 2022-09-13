Patreon Layoffs Continue With 80 Individuals Impacted

On the heels of news Patreon laid off its internal security staff, the company is laying off 17% of its employees, or 80 individuals.

CEO Jack Conte made the announcement in a letter to employees, saying the company would lay off 80 of its staff.

Hi team – I have some difficult news. Today we will lay off 80 Patreon teammates from our Go-to-Market, Operations, Finance, and People teams, with roughly 17% of our team leaving the company.

Like many companies, Patreon’s short-term business plans were based on the assumption that pandemic-fueled growth would continue unabated, only to see that plan become obsolete as the economy slowed.

The pandemic introduced volatility to the broader trend, starting with a rapid acceleration during COVID lockdowns. In response, we built an operating plan to support this outsized growth, but as the world began recovering from the pandemic and enduring a broader economic slowdown, that plan is no longer the right path forward for Patreon. I take full responsibility for choosing that original path forward, and for the changes today, which will be very difficult for our team.

Conte reiterated his belief in the creator economy and Patron’s commitment to supporting creators.

In fact, I’m more confident than ever that the world needs a better economic system for creative people, and Patreon will keep building that system for creators over the decades ahead.

The company will be closing its Dublin and Berlin offices as part of the downsizing, as well as consolidating its engineering teams in the US. Patreon is offering its nine engineering employees in Dublin relocation packages if they want to move to the US and continue working for the company.

The Berlin staff were not so lucky, as most of those employees were in the Sales and Marketing department, which the company is downsizing.