Paramount’s $71B Gambit: Inside the High-Stakes Race for Warner Bros. Discovery

In the ever-shifting landscape of Hollywood’s media empires, a seismic deal is brewing that could redefine the entertainment industry. Paramount Skydance, fresh off its own merger, is gearing up for a colossal $71 billion bid to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), backed by a consortium of Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds from Qatar, Abu Dhabi, and Saudi Arabia. This move comes amid a formal auction process where nonbinding bids are due by Thursday, with competitors like Comcast and Netflix also circling the prize. According to reports from Variety, Paramount’s offer values WBD at around $23.5 per share, but WBD’s board is pushing for a sweeter deal closer to $30 per share.

The auction marks a dramatic turn for WBD, a conglomerate born just 3½ years ago from the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. Under CEO David Zaslav, the company has struggled with declining cable TV revenues and streaming challenges, prompting this sale exploration. Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, son of Oracle founder Larry Ellison, sees this as a path to scale, combining iconic franchises like Paramount’s ‘Top Gun’ with Warner’s ‘Harry Potter’ to challenge giants like Disney and Netflix.

The Bidders Assemble

Paramount isn’t alone in the fray. Comcast and Netflix are preparing their own offers, each with distinct strategies. Comcast, owner of NBCUniversal, might target WBD’s premium assets like HBO and the Warner Bros. studio to bolster its Peacock streaming service, while divesting linear TV networks. Netflix, the streaming behemoth with 317 million subscribers, could eye WBD’s content library to fuel its platform, though its aversion to theatrical releases and major M&A raises questions about fit.

Posts on X (formerly Twitter) reflect buzzing industry sentiment, with users highlighting the urgency of bids due November 20, 2025, and speculation on how Middle Eastern funding could tip the scales. As reported by Reuters, Paramount plans to keep much of WBD intact post-merger, focusing on retaining creative teams while streamlining marketing and distribution to avoid antitrust pitfalls.

Paramount’s Strategic Edge

What sets Paramount apart? Its recent merger with Skydance Media, finalized in early 2025, positioned it as ‘New Paramount’ under Ellison’s leadership, with Jeff Shell as president. This deal, detailed in Wikipedia, overcame initial hurdles and now fuels ambitions for further consolidation. Ellison’s vision: merge Paramount+ (with 80 million subscribers) and HBO Max (128 million) to create a powerhouse rivaling Netflix’s scale.

Bernstein analyst Laurent Yoon told The Wall Street Journal, ‘If you put Paramount and Warner together, you don’t quite get Disney scale, but it’s close enough to that.’ This synergy is crucial as Paramount has lagged in box-office share, trailing Warner, Disney, and Universal over the past decade.

Larry Ellison’s Influence

Backing Paramount is Larry Ellison, whose Oracle fortune and ties to President Trump provide a competitive edge. The administration’s media tensions, especially with outlets like CNN (owned by WBD) and MSNBC (under Comcast), could complicate rival bids. Paramount’s cash position, though modest at one-third of Netflix’s, is amplified by Ellison’s resources and the $71 billion consortium, as per Yahoo Finance.

WBD has rebuffed three prior offers from Paramount, the latest matching its April 2022 stock peak. Yet, with shares surging 89% since mid-September 2025 on merger rumors, per The Wall Street Journal, Zaslav may find it hard to ignore. The company’s plan to split its streaming/studio arm from cable TV could appeal to Netflix and Comcast, who shun legacy media.

Netflix’s Reluctant Play

Netflix’s interest is intriguing but fraught. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos emphasized on a recent earnings call, ‘Our strategy is to give our members exclusive first-run movies on Netflix,’ highlighting its streaming-first ethos amid the success of ‘KPop Demon Hunters.’ Acquiring WBD’s 128 million subscribers offers little net gain, with 94% overlap per Yoon’s analysis, and its $60 billion-plus price tag could strain Netflix’s balance sheet.

MoffettNathanson’s Robert Fishman noted in a client report, ‘The financial burden of such a transaction could significantly weaken Netflix’s balance sheet and dilute shareholders.’ Netflix’s M&A history is minimal, with its largest deal at $680 million, making this a potential tire-kicking exercise rather than a committed bid.

Comcast’s Calculated Approach

Comcast brings its own strengths, including a vast cable infrastructure and NBCUniversal’s content. A WBD deal could supercharge Peacock, but regulatory hurdles loom large. Owning both MSNBC and CNN might invite antitrust scrutiny, especially under a Trump administration wary of left-leaning media. As Broadband TV News reports, Comcast is eyeing HBO Max and studios, potentially partnering with Netflix for assets.

X posts from industry watchers, such as those from @notreload_ai, underscore market reactions: WBD shares gained 4.95% on bid news, signaling investor optimism. However, WBD’s push for $30 per share, as per Reuters, suggests negotiations could intensify.

Intellectual Property Goldmine

At the heart of the allure is WBD’s treasure trove of IP. Franchises like ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Batman,’ and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ have each grossed over $5 billion globally, per industry tracker The Numbers. For Paramount, this would turbocharge its portfolio, blending with hits like ‘Mission: Impossible’ and ‘Star Trek’ to dominate box office and streaming.

Consolidation is key in a fragmented market. Combining services could yield 200 million-plus subscribers, nearing Disney+’s scale and enabling better competition against Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+. Bloomberg News highlights Ellison’s plan to preserve WBD’s structure, minimizing layoffs and focusing on efficiencies.

Regulatory and Market Hurdles

Any deal faces antitrust review, particularly under the FTC and DOJ. A Paramount-WBD merger might pass muster by arguing it promotes competition against tech giants, but Comcast’s media concentration could trigger blocks. Netflix, avoiding linear TV, might face less scrutiny but internal resistance to legacy assets.

Market dynamics add pressure: WBD’s cable decline, with networks like CNN and Turner losing viewers, mirrors industry trends. Paramount’s own pivot post-Skydance merger, as covered in The Ankler, involved layoffs and restructuring, lessons that could apply here.

Ellison’s Ambitious Vision

David Ellison’s track record includes producing blockbusters via Skydance, now channeling into empire-building. With Shell’s experience from NBCUniversal, the duo aims for a ‘New Paramount’ that integrates WBD seamlessly. As CNBC notes, initial talks began in September 2025, evolving into this auction.

Investor sentiment on X, from accounts like @unusual_whales, recalls past failed talks in 2024, but current momentum differs. WBD’s stock lag since its inception underscores the need for a savior, positioning Paramount as the logical suitor.

The Road Ahead

As bids land, WBD’s board will weigh options. Paramount’s $71 billion offer, though contested, leverages global capital for a premium. Competitors may counter with asset-specific bids, but a full acquisition by Paramount could streamline the industry.

Ultimately, this deal could herald a new era, merging storied studios into a content colossus ready to battle streaming titans.