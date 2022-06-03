Panasonic Closing in on Site for US Battery Plant

Panasonic is getting close to selecting a US state to host its new battery manufacturing plant.

Panasonic makes batteries for Tesla’s electric vehicles and has been planning to expand its battery production with a new US-based plant. According to Reuters, Panasonic Energy CEO Kazuo Tadanobu said the company is closing in on a location.

“We’ve been making various considerations, but we are starting to finalise,” said Tadanobu. He added that no final decision had been made.

According to Reuters’ sources, the company is looking at sites in Kansas and Oklahoma. Either site would be relatively close to Tesla’s factory in Texas.