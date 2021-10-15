Palm Is Back…Sort Of

Palm is teasing a comeback, although not necessarily in a way most people will recognize.

Palm was synonymous with PDAs, powered by its Palm OS, and was a leader in the early smartphone market with its Treo line of devices. Pressure from Microsoft took its toll on the company’s position in the market, and the iPhone helped put the nail in the coffin.

The company tried to turn the tide with a new OS, webOS. Ultimately it failed to turn things around and was bought by HP, largely thanks to webOS and the promise it held. HP eventually sold the Palm trademarks to a company associated with TCL Corporation.

TCL seems interested in bringing the Palm name back, and is teasing the launch of a new product on October 26. While the tweet teasing the product doesn’t explicitly say what it is, it seems to indicate it may be some kind of headphones.

It's healthy to escape the noise of the world sometimes. Soon, you'll be able to. 🙏 10.26.21 pic.twitter.com/gCU4a1lEjq — Palm (@palm) October 14, 2021

Only time will tell if Palm’s future is rosier than its past.