Over One Third of Workers Will Quit if WFH Ends

A recent poll is bad news for employers wanting to resume in-office work post-pandemic, with 35% saying they’ll quit if work-from-home (WFM) ends.

WFM has become the new normal for a large percentage of companies during the pandemic. What happens post-pandemic varies greatly from one company to another. Some companies have fully embraced remote work, and many others have committed to hybrid work options. Still others, however, are determined to bring employees back in-house as soon as possible.

Employers in the latter category may be in for a rude awakening, according to a poll posted by a Blind user. Blind is an anonymous network of professionals, providing a safe way to exchange ideas, information, tips and more.

According to the poll, some 35% of users say they would quit if their employers get rid of WFH. Another 11% say they have already negotiated for WFH on a permanent basis. Only 54% said they would return to the office regardless.

The poll breaks down the results by company, and it’s particularly bad news for Amazon. The company released a memo last week emphasizing its “office-centric culture,” and its intention to bring its employees back to the office by early fall. According to the Blind poll, 43% of Amazon employees will quit once WFM disappears.

The poll also shows a rise over a LiveCareer poll in January, when 29% of employees said they would quit if WFH was off the table.

With WFH increasing in popularity, employees would do well to take note and make adjustments.