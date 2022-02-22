Outage Impacting Slack, AWS, Github, Walmart, and Others

What appears to be a major outage is impacting a number of high-profile sites, including Slack, AWS, Github, Walmart, and others.

According to Downdetector.com, some of the internet’s largest sites and platforms are experiencing a spike in outage reports. The reports started mid-morning on Tuesday.

At this time, it’s unclear what has caused the outage, although AWS’ inclusion in the list makes it at least possible that it is the culprit, since the platform powers so many other sites.

Slack updated its Status page to let users know it was aware of the issue, but still not sure of the cause.

Some customers are unable to load Slack. We’re still actively investigating this issue, but we don’t have any new information to share at this time. We’ll keep you posted as soon as we have an update.

We will update as more details become available.