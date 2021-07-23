Oracle’s Cloud Unit Gears Up for ‘24×7’ Work in Fight for the Cloud

Oracle has told employees on various cloud projects to prepare for “24×7” work as the company fights for cloud market share.

Oracle is currently behind the market leaders — AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud — in the cloud market. The company has had some major wins, however, as it offers a complete end-to-end solution.

The company is now telling employees it will be redoubling its efforts, in a leaked memo seen by Business Insider. The memo emphasizes the need to focus on cloud projects and goals for the next few quarters, even if it means putting other projects on pause.

“Other feature and development work is paused to assist in this effort,” the memo reads.

“Region bootstrap, across regions, will need to happen on a 24×7 basis in order to hit our delivery dates. All teams will need to resource appropriately to accommodate this expectation,” the memo continued.

Oracle is even willing to reallocate personal from other projects, if needed, to help it meet its goals.

“This means, in some cases, temporarily reallocating personnel from other projects, teams, or orgs,” the memo added.

The memo is one of the clearest signs yet of how seriously Oracle is taking the cloud market, and the lengths it will go to advance its position in the market.