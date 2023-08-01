Oracle Unveils Secure Cloud Computing Architecture for the DOD

Oracle has announced its Secure Cloud Computing Architecture (SCCA) for the DOD, aimed at streamlining secure cloud adoption and compliance.

DOD contracts are lucrative but require extra security for the DOD and other government agencies. Oracle is taking a novel approach, providing a framework to dial in the needed security, according to the company’s announcement:

The Oracle Cloud Native SCCA Landing Zone includes baseline configurations, rules, and templates that meet DISA Impact Level 2, 4 and 5 accreditation requirements. This is delivered using a standardized Infrastructure-as-Code (IAC) template that meets a set of SCCA controls in a simplified and repeatable way. Based on Terraform, OCI Landing Zones allow OCI customers to perform one click, best-practice deployments of multiple Oracle services at once. Customers can launch the templates from the Cloud Native SCCA Landing Zone, answer a few simple questions about their configuration, and have an architecture set up same day.

“Oracle Cloud Native SCCA Landing Zone is a game changer for our customers. What we are doing is fundamentally different,”said Rand Waldron, vice president, OCI Global Government Sector. “We will deliver all the capabilities necessary for SCCA completely in native OCI services. Our customers will no longer have to manage multiple licenses, multiple vendor relationships, or multiple kinds of security configurations. Our SCCA solution will provide everything the customer needs to stand up an SCCA-compliant workload in the cloud.”

Oracle has been making significant headway in the cloud market, leveraging its legacy business to help create a fully integrated stack. SCCA is sure to help the company make progress with government contracts and secure deployments.