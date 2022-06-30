Oracle the First Major Cloud Provider to Open Cloud Region in Mexico

Oracle has beat its larger rivals to a significant milestone, becoming the first major cloud provider to open a cloud region in Mexico.

Cloud providers open data centers in various regions in an effort to improve the speeds and availability of their services to customers in those areas. Despite being in eighth place in the cloud market and well behind AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud, Oracle has managed to open a Mexico data region first in the state of Querétaro.

“We are excited to establish a cloud region in Mexico that will offer public and private organizations, as well as partners and developers, the opportunity to leverage OCI to grow their businesses,” said Maribel Dos Santos, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Mexico. “The Oracle Cloud Querétaro region offers organizations a wide range of services, including access to emerging technologies, to help improve the customer experience and positively impact the country’s ecosystem of innovation.”

Oracle also took the opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to transitioning to renewable energy. The company plans to power all of its data centers with renewable energy by 2025, including the new Querétaro location.