Oracle Stock Surges 27% on AI-Driven RPO Jump to $455B Despite Earnings Miss

Oracle Corp.’s latest earnings report has sent shockwaves through the tech sector, with analysts expressing astonishment at the company’s aggressive growth projections amid a surge in artificial intelligence demand. Despite missing earnings estimates slightly, Oracle’s shares surged 27% in after-hours trading, propelled by a staggering 359% increase in remaining performance obligations to $455 billion, signaling robust future revenue from cloud services. This figure, highlighted in the company’s fiscal first-quarter results for 2026, underscores Oracle’s positioning as a key player in the AI infrastructure boom, even as overall revenue grew 7% to $13.3 billion, falling short of some expectations.

Executives, including Chairman Larry Ellison, painted an optimistic picture during the earnings call, emphasizing partnerships with AI giants like OpenAI and Nvidia Corp. Ellison noted that Oracle’s cloud infrastructure is uniquely equipped to handle massive AI workloads, with data vectorization technology providing a competitive edge. This narrative resonated strongly, as analysts recalibrated their models to account for what could be explosive growth in Oracle’s OCI cloud division.

Analysts’ Reactions and Market Implications

The sheer scale of Oracle’s backlog has left Wall Street reeling, with one analyst quoted in a recent CNBC report as saying, “We’re all kind of in shock,” reflecting the unexpected magnitude of the projections. Morgan Stanley, in a note published just days before the earnings release, raised its price target on Oracle stock, citing a projected revenue compound annual growth rate exceeding 20% through fiscal 2029, driven by AI momentum and recent contract wins. This optimism is echoed in posts on X, where users like App Economy Insights highlighted the 53% year-over-year RPO growth in prior quarters, building a pattern of accelerating demand.

However, not all reactions were unbridled enthusiasm; some experts pointed to execution risks, including competition from hyperscalers like Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. Oracle’s non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.39 missed estimates by a penny, prompting scrutiny over margins, as noted in an Investing.com transcript of the earnings call. Still, the company’s forecast of $144 billion in OCI cloud revenue by fiscal 2030, up from current levels, suggests a transformative trajectory if AI adoption continues at its current pace.

Unpacking the AI-Driven Surge

Delving deeper, Oracle’s strategy hinges on multicloud agreements, such as the recent pact with Amazon Web Services, which allows seamless integration and could capture more market share. According to a PR Newswire release detailing the results, cloud infrastructure revenue jumped 52% year-over-year, outpacing rivals and fueling the backlog explosion. Analysts at TipRanks.com, in their latest forecast, project a 12-month price target averaging around $232 for Oracle stock, incorporating upgrades from 34 experts who see sustained AI tailwinds.

This growth isn’t isolated; it’s part of a broader shift where enterprises are ramping up AI investments, with Oracle benefiting from its database expertise. WebProNews reported on the $144 billion projection, noting the 359% RPO surge as evidence of Oracle’s edge in AI training and deployment, though it cautioned about potential bottlenecks in data center expansion.

Historical Context and Future Outlook

Looking back, Oracle’s transformation from a legacy software giant to a cloud contender has been marked by bold moves, including the 2019 acquisition of Cerner to bolster health-care tech. Recent quarters, as detailed in Yahoo Finance analyst estimates, show consistent RPO expansion—up 44% in fiscal 2024’s fourth quarter—setting the stage for this latest leap. CNBC’s coverage further emphasized how Oracle’s upbeat guidance on converting backlog to revenue could accelerate growth throughout fiscal 2025 and beyond.

For industry insiders, the key question is sustainability: Can Oracle maintain this momentum amid economic uncertainties? Zacks Investment Research, in its price target analysis, suggests yes, with a current target of $232.61, but warns of margin pressures from heavy AI infrastructure investments. Posts on X from users like Fiscal.ai reinforce this, noting prior quarters’ IaaS growth of 52%, indicating a compounding effect.

Competitive Dynamics and Risks Ahead

Oracle’s edge lies in its integrated stack, from databases to AI tools, differentiating it from pure-play cloud providers. Partnerships with OpenAI for model training on Oracle’s infrastructure, as discussed in the earnings call via Investing.com, position it to capture a slice of the generative AI market projected to reach trillions. Yet, analysts remain vigilant about execution, with Benzinga previewing the earnings by estimating EPS at $1.35, a mark Oracle slightly exceeded on a GAAP basis.

In sum, while the projections have stunned observers, they reflect Oracle’s calculated bet on AI’s future. As one X post from CNBC Tech captured the sentiment: the slack-jawed reactions underscore a pivotal moment for the company, potentially redefining its role in the tech ecosystem for years to come. Investors will watch closely as Oracle hosts its analyst day on September 12, where more details on strategy could further solidify these ambitious forecasts.