Oracle Scores Deal to Help Telefónica Spain Migrate to the Cloud

Oracle has scored a big win, signing a multi-year deal with Telefónica Spain to help it accelerate its cloud adoption.

Oracle has been focusing its efforts on its cloud business, working to gain share in a market dominated by AWS, Microsoft and Google. The company has some advantages working in its favor, including its ability to offer a full end-to-end solution.

The company has secured a multi-year contract with Telefónica Spain that will see the latter migrate to Oracle Exadata [email protected], an on-premise solution. Using an on-premise solution ensures compliance with the EU’s data laws.

“Digitalization and connectivity are reconfiguring the way we work and live, and Telefónica is transforming its business to support our customers in this new world. As we take advantage of these new opportunities, we need to consolidate and simplify our technological infrastructure to make ourselves more agile and adaptable, and this is where our collaboration with Oracle comes in,” says Fidel Jesús Fernández, director of Technologies and TI Transformation at Telefónica Spain. “Oracle [email protected] gives us the flexibility we need to build a robust and scalable cloud platform in our own data centers, which is scalable and elastic to meet the changing needs of our business.”

“Telecommunications companies are having to reinvent their business models as they navigate changing customer expectations, capture new markets and become both service providers and enablers. Telefónica is one of the companies that is at the forefront of this change, and we are delighted to provide the power and flexibility of Oracle [email protected] to support Telefónica de España and its partners in providing the next generation of digital services to consumers and companies, “says Enrique Diaz Galán, KAD for Telefónica at Oracle.