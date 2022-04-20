Oracle Releases Massive April 2022 Critical Patch Update

Oracle has released a major April 2022 Critical Patch Update, fixing a whopping 520 issues.

Oracle regularly releases updates to its software and service. This update, however, is a large one, containing hundreds of fixes. The update also slightly changes the quarterly release schedule, making it easier to plan for future updates

“With this Critical Patch Update release, Oracle is making a small adjustment to the Critical Patch Update release schedule,” Eric Maurise, Vice President of Security Assurance, wrote in a blog post. “Critical Patch Updates will no longer be released on the Tuesday closest to the 17th of the month of January, April, July, and October, but they will be released on the third Tuesday of January, April, July, and October. This minor adjustment will not affect the frequency of Critical Patch Update releases (still 4 times a year), but essentially, makes it easier to set calendar reminders and determine the date of future Critical Patch Update releases.”