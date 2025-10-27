Oracle Nears $38B Debt Deal for AI Data Centers in Texas, Wisconsin

In a bold move underscoring the insatiable demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure, Oracle Corp. is on the cusp of securing a record-breaking $38 billion debt financing package to build massive data centers in Texas and Wisconsin. This deal, orchestrated through Vantage Data Centers, aims to support Oracle’s cloud services, potentially powering AI initiatives like OpenAI’s ambitious Stargate project. According to reports from Bloomberg, the financing is split into two tranches: $23.25 billion for a Texas facility and $14.75 billion for one in Wisconsin, marking the largest debt offering tied to AI to date.

The transaction comes at a pivotal moment for the burgeoning AI debt market, where investors are increasingly betting on the long-term viability of compute-heavy technologies. Banks are poised to launch the deal as early as this week, with a four-year term and options for extensions, as detailed in coverage by MSN. This follows Oracle’s recent $18 billion debt raise, highlighting a pattern of leveraging credit to fuel rapid expansion amid the AI boom.

Financing the AI Arms Race

Industry observers note that such mega-deals are becoming commonplace as tech giants race to amass the computational power needed for advanced AI models. Oracle’s partnership with OpenAI, which could require up to $100 billion in infrastructure investment over time, exemplifies this trend. As reported in The Register, Oracle might need to borrow billions more to fulfill commitments, with OpenAI’s funding sources remaining a point of scrutiny.

Yet, the deal’s structure introduces layers of complexity. Vantage will own and operate the facilities, leasing them back to Oracle, which in turn provides services to clients like OpenAI. This layered borrowing—where debt funds assets leased to entities with uncertain revenue streams—tests investor appetite in a market already strained by rising interest rates and economic uncertainty.

Market Risks and Investor Sentiment

Critics warn of potential pitfalls, including ballooning leverage on Oracle’s balance sheet. The Register has highlighted how shaky customer funding could exacerbate financial strain, especially if AI hype cools or regulatory hurdles emerge. The interest rate on this new debt is expected to hover around 300 basis points over benchmarks, reflecting heightened risk perceptions amid volatile credit conditions.

For the broader AI debt market, this transaction serves as a litmus test. Successful syndication could encourage similar financings for other players, such as Meta or CoreWeave, as noted in Channel Futures. However, failure to attract sufficient demand might signal caution, prompting a reevaluation of valuations in the sector.

Strategic Implications for Oracle and Beyond

Oracle’s aggressive push into AI infrastructure positions it as a key enabler in the ecosystem, moving beyond its traditional database roots. The company’s stock has reflected this optimism, with shares climbing amid announcements of AI-related pacts. Insights from Yahoo Finance underscore how such deals are driving investor interest, even as debt levels rise.

Looking ahead, the outcome of this financing could reshape how AI projects are funded, blending traditional debt instruments with speculative tech growth. If executed smoothly, it might herald a new era of leveraged AI development; otherwise, it could expose vulnerabilities in an industry built on borrowed billions. As one analyst put it, this isn’t just about building data centers—it’s about sustaining the AI revolution on a foundation of credit.