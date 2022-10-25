Oracle Laying Off More Employees

Oracle is laying off additional employees just months after a round of layoffs led to “complete chaos.”

Companies large and small have been slashing spending, freezing hiring, and laying off workers amid the worst economic downturn in years. Oracle is among those companies, engaging in another round of layoffs, according to Business Insider.

Unlike its previous round of layoffs, this round is unannounced. As a result, there’s no indication how many employees will ultimately be impacted. Some employees are reportedly being told they have until October 31 to secure a new role within the company, while others are being told their employee will be terminated the following Monday.

Jeremiah Cundiff, Cloud Technology Consultant at Oracle, is one such employee that appears to be in the latter group. Cundiff posted the news on LinkedIn:

There have been posts regarding #layoffs at #oracle. Unfortunately I got my call this morning that I’ve been included. I aim to remain in tech sales either in business development or as an account executive.

Insider attributes the layoffs to Oracle’s efforts to trim costs following its $28.3 billion purchase of medical records company Cerner.