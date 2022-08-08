Oracle Layoffs Lead to ‘Complete Chaos’

Oracle’s layoffs have hit its marketing and customer experience (CX) divisions, causing chaos within the company.

News broke in early August that Oracle planned to lay off thousands of employees in the US, Canada, Europe, and India. According to Business Insider, the layoffs have begun, hitting the marketing and CX departments especially hard. Insider’s sources say it’s “complete chaos” within the company, with those left wondering if they’ll be next.

“The people who have left are breathing a sigh of relief,” said a marketing employee who was laid off. “And the people who are still here are definitely running for the hills.”

Marketing teams have reportedly been cut by 30 to 50%.

“There’s no marketing anymore,” a senior marketing leader who was laid off on Monday told Insider. “We’re not even supposed to say we’re in marketing because there is no marketing division.”

While Insider could not get exact numbers, one person told the outlet that Advertising and Customer Experience (ACX) had suffered up to an 80% reduction.

“The common verb to describe ACX is that they were obliterated,” said a person inside Oracle.

Oracle has been working to expand its cloud business, taking on its larger rivals and scoring significant victories along the way. It’s unclear how the layoffs will impact its long-term plans, but they will certainly not help morale at the company and could impact its ability to attract new talent.