Oracle Has Removed the Download Links for VirtualBox 7.0.10

Users looking to download the latest version of VirtualBox are in for a disappointment, with Oracle removing the downloads links to 7.0.10.

VirtualBox is a popular cross-platform virtualization option, giving users the ability to run guest operating systems in virtual machines at near-native speed. The latest version, 7.0.10, was well received and included support a number of major new features and performance enhancements.

Unfortunately, the download links for 7.0.10 have disappeared from the VirtualBox website. There has been no official notification or reason given.

Interestingly, at the time of writing, trying to go to the VirtualBox website displays a “502 Bad Gateway” error.

We will update with more information as it becomes available.