Oracle Begins Laying People Off

Layoffs have begun at Oracle, with the company planning to cut thousands of jobs to reduce expenses.

According to The Information, via Reuters, Oracle is planning to cut up to $1 billion in expenses and is turning to job cuts to help. At the time of writing the job cuts are primarily impacting the company’s San Francisco offices, although there was no specific number given.

The Information also reports that layoffs are expected in Canada, India, and Europe in the coming weeks and months although, again, no specific numbers were given.

The entire industry is looking to cut costs in preparation for an impending recession. Oracle, however, is among the first to start mass layoffs.