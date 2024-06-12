Oracle and Google Cloud Announce a Multicloud Partnership

Oracle and Google Cloud have announced a major new partnership, aimed at helping customers in multicloud environments to accelerate their modernization.

Oracle says Google Cloud’s Cross-Cloud INterconnect will initially be available in 11 global regions for onboarding customers. Later this year, Oracle Database@Google Cloud will be available, offering “highest level of Oracle database and network performance, along with feature and pricing parity with OCI.” Oracle and Google will both provide Oracle Database@Google Cloud.

Oracle will operate and manage Oracle database services directly within Google Cloud datacenters globally, beginning with regions in North America and Europe. Oracle Exadata Database Service, Oracle Autonomous Database Service, and Oracle Real Application Clusters (RAC) will launch later this year across four regions—US East (Ashburn), US West (Salt Lake City), UK South (London), and Germany Central (Frankfurt)—and then rapidly expand to additional regions worldwide.

“Customers want the flexibility to use multiple clouds,” said Larry Ellison, Oracle Chairman and CTO. “To meet this growing demand, Google and Oracle are seamlessly connecting Google Cloud services with the very latest Oracle Database technology. By putting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure hardware in Google Cloud datacenters, customers can benefit from the best possible database and network performance.

“Oracle and Google Cloud have many joint enterprise customers,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “This new partnership will help these customers use Oracle database and applications in concert with Google Cloud’s innovative platform and AI capabilities.”

The deal is good news for Oracle, especially as the company continues to vie for cloud share in a market dominated by AWS, Microsoft, and Google Cloud.