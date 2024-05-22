Oracle Adopts OpenTofu After Terraform’s License Change

Oracle has announced it has adopted OpenTofu and is dropping support for Terraform in response to the latter’s licensing change.

HashiCorp surprised the open-source community when it announced it was changing Terraform’s license to the Business Source License. As a popular infrastructure-as-code DevOps solution, the licensing change had significant ramifications, leading The Linux Foundation to fork the project and create OpenTofu.

Oracle’s Terri Noyes, Product Management Director, outlined the change.

Our latest Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) Cloud Manager update, 24.1.1.1, is now available. In this release, we have updated the versions of key Cloud Manager technology stack components to maintain security standards and improve supportability. In addition, we have switched from using the Terraform infrastructure as code tool to OpenTofu. Note that this does not impact Cloud Manager functionality. We highly recommend that you uptake this new 24.1.1.1 release of Cloud Manager at your earliest convenience.

Oracle’s adoption of OpenTofu is a major win for the fledgling project and a warning shot HashiCorp would do well to heed.