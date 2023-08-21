OpenCopilot Aims to Be Your Open Source AI Copilot

OpenCopilot is an open source AI copilot currently in development aiming to give organizations more options and less lock-in.

The project is billed as: “AI Copilot for your own SaaS product. Open source AI sidekick for everyone.” The project is in early beta, but is touting its ability to provide companies with their own unique AI copilot:

OpenCopilot allows you to have your own product’s AI copilot. It integrates with your underlying APIs and is able to execute API calls whenever needed. It uses LLMs to determine if the user’s request requires calling an API endpoint. Then, it decides which endpoint to call and passes the appropriate payload based on the given API definition.

The project outlines how OpenCopilot works:

Provide your API/backend definition, including your public endpoints and how to call them. Currently, OpenCopilot supports Swagger OpenAPI 3.0. We’re also working on a UI to allow you to dynamically add endpoints.

OpenCopilot validates your schema to achieve the best results.

We feed the API definition to an LLM.

Finally, you can integrate our user-friendly chat bubble into your SaaS app.

The project could provide companies a good alternative to proprietary models, giving them more control over their AI deployment.