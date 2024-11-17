OpenAI Will Reportedly Release AI Agent That Can Control Computers

OpenAI is playing catch-up to Anthropic, with the company reportedly working to release AI agents that can control computers on users’ behalf.

Anthropic updated its Claude AI model in October, giving it the ability to control a user’s computer and perform tasks for them. OpenAI is reportedly preparing to do the same, according to Bloomberg.

Codenamed “Operator,” the new AI agent would be able to complete complex tasks, such as booking travel arrangements or writing programming code. Bloomberg says OpenAI leadership told staff in an internal meeting that the company plans to release Operator in January. The initial release will be a research preview, and be available via developer APIs.