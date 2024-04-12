Advertise with Us
OpenAI Tweaks GPT-4 Turbo to ‘More Direct, Less Verbose’

OpenAI announced an update to GPT-4 Turbo for paid customers, tweaking its performance to be "more direct, less verbose, and use more conversational language."...
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, April 12, 2024

    • OpenAI announced an update to GPT-4 Turbo for paid customers, tweaking its performance to be "more direct, less verbose, and use more conversational language."

    GPT-4 Turbo is available to paid ChatGPT paid subscribers. The model is the latest officially released AI model by OpenAI, and service as the basis for Microsoft’s Copilot.

    The company announced its latest tweaks in an X post:

    Our new GPT-4 Turbo is now available to paid ChatGPT users. We’ve improved capabilities in writing, math, logical reasoning, and coding.

    — OpenAI (@OpenAI) | April 11, 2024

    GPT-4 Turbo – Credit OpenAI

