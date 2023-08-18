OpenAI Purchased Global Illumination

OpenAI announced it has purchased Global Illumination, bringing the entire team on board at the AI firm.

OpenAI announced the news in a blog post:

OpenAI has acquired the team at Global Illumination, a company founded by Thomas Dimson, Taylor Gordon, and Joey Flynn. The entire team has joined OpenAI to work on our core products including ChatGPT. Global Illumination is a company that has been leveraging AI to build creative tools, infrastructure, and digital experiences. The team previously designed and built products early on at Instagram and Facebook and have also made significant contributions at YouTube, Google, Pixar, Riot Games, and other notable companies. We’re very excited for the impact they’ll have here at OpenAI.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.