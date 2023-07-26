OpenAI Is Tied to Microsoft — For Better or Worse

OpenAI’s biggest investor is Microsoft, but the firm’s ties to the Redmond company may be costing it some business.

Part of Microsoft’s deal with OpenAI involves Microsoft Azure being OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider. According to Semafor, however, that exclusivity may be costing OpenAI customers.

The outlet reports that some customers have asked to use ChatGPT on their own on-premise servers or on the cloud service of their choice, but OpenAI does not currently support either option. In contrast, OpenAI’s rivals have made a point of supporting multiple deployment options and infrastructures.

As Semafor reports, the Microsoft lock-in could hinder adoption for companies that are hesitant to have their data sent to OpenAI or Microsoft’s servers.

While OpenAI may be leading the AI revolution, it will likely need to adopt wider deployment options or risk being surpassed by rivals.