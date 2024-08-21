OpenAI Inks Content Partnership With Condé Nast

OpenAI has secured another content partnership, signing a deal with Condé Nast that will make a wide range of content available to the company’s AI models.

Condé Nast owns a numer of well-known brands, including Vogue, GQ, The New Yorker, Bon Appétit, Vanity Fair, Wired, Condé Nast Traveler, Architectural Digest, and more. Under the new deal, Condé Nast’s content will be available to users via the various ChatGPT models and OpenAI’s upcoming SearchGPT search engine.

With the introduction of our SearchGPT prototype, we’re testing new search features that make finding information and reliable content sources faster and more intuitive. We’re combining our conversational models with information from the web to give you fast and timely answers with clear and relevant sources. SearchGPT offers direct links to news stories, enabling users to easily explore more in-depth content directly from the source. We plan to integrate the best of these features directly into ChatGPT in the future.

The company says it is working with its content partners to ensure the content is presented in a way that improves the experience and provides value to the user.

“We’re committed to working with Condé Nast and other news publishers to ensure that as AI plays a larger role in news discovery and delivery, it maintains accuracy, integrity, and respect for quality reporting,” said Brad Lightcap, COO, OpenAI.

OpenAI says this latest partnership adds to a growing list of journalism partners that already includes Associated Press, Axel Springer, The Atlantic, Dotdash Meredith, Financial Times, LeMonde, NewsCorp, Prisa Media, TIME, Vox Media and more.